ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

A year after Murdaugh killings — and still no arrests

By Tim Renaud, Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfohN_0g32pKO700

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -– It has been one year since a mother and her son were found shot to death at a property in Colleton County, and so far no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

The bodies of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Margaret Murdaugh, 52, were found on the night of June 7, 2021, by father and husband Alex Murdaugh near dog kennels at a property off Moselle Road.

“I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child have been shot badly,” Alex can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that night, audibly shaken.

With the sound of dogs barking in the background, he described the scene, telling dispatchers that his wife and son were on the ground and no longer moving or breathing.

“I’ve been up to it now, it’s bad,” he said, repeatedly asking for law enforcement to hurry.

Colleton County 911 REDACTED

Autopsy results revealed that the two had been shot multiple times, but little additional information about what happened that night has been released.

While his attorneys have admitted that Alex is considered a person of interest in the double homicide, the State Law Enforcement Division has provided no insight into others who might have been involved, nor have they offered additional information on what might have led to the shootings.

SLED releases initial timeline in Murdaugh double homicide investigation

Following the shooting, Alex and his eldest son, Buster, announced that they were offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. It came shortly after SLED unveiled a dedicated tip line .

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” Alex said in the announcement. “Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul.”

At the time of the killings, Paul had been awaiting trial on three felony charges related to the 2019 boat crash that left 19-year-old Mallory Beach dead. Documents and witness accounts allege that the youngest of the Murdaugh sons was intoxicated and driving erratically with multiple people on board when he drove the boat into a piling near the Archer’s Creek bridge in Beaufort County, throwing multiple passengers into the water. Beach’s body was found a week later.

Passenger says Murdaugh family told him to lie about who was driving boat before fatal crash

Paul previously pleaded ‘not guilty’ to Beach’s death in May 2019 and did not spend any time in jail. The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced in August that charges against Paul were dropped just weeks after his death but said an investigation into the deadly boating crash would remain open.

Several other passengers have since brought lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh in connection to his alleged actions before and after the crash, just one thread in an ever-growing web of corruption that has been unraveling since Paul and Margaret’s murders.

On Sept. 4, 2021, Alex was found shot along a rural Hampton County road. He claimed that he was attempting to change a flat tire on his SUV when someone drove by and shot him, but it was later revealed that he orchestrated his own shooting , along with an accomplice, longtime acquaintance Curtis Smith, so that Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh later resigned from his family’s law firm after it was discovered that he misappropriated millions of dollars in funds, and his license to practice law in the state was suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

While in jail on charges connected to the botched suicide attempt, more suspicious elements of Alex’s past came under new scrutiny.

Alex is in some way connected to investigations into at least five untimely deaths, including those of Beach, Paul, and Margaret.

The 2015 death of Stephen Smith , who was found along a rural Hampton County highway with a traumatic head injury, was attributed to him being hit by a car. But investigators in the case were skeptical, and evidence at the scene allegedly did not provide strong support for that theory.

The 2018 death of the Murdaugh family’s longtime housekeeper — Gloria Satterfield — after she allegedly tripped and fell down the stairs at their home, turned out to be the key to Pandora’s Box, unlocking yearsof Alex’s financial crimes.

After Satterfield’s death, Alex told her sons to sue him for death settlement money. He then set them up with his longtime friend Cory Fleming as their legal representation. Alex then funneled more than $4 million that was awarded to the Satterfield Estate into his own accounts, a practice that apparently had been commonplace for him.

Since the family was thrust into the spotlight with the brutal murders of Paul and Margaret in June 2021, Alex has been indicted on 79 charges for schemes to defraud victims of more than $8 million. He is currently being held in a Richland County jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Charleston County deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash; booked into detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office. Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m. “As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Missing SC man may have been kidnapped

BOWMAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Bowman man missing since early Friday. Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, is considered to be in danger, deputies say. “This man was reported missing just after midnight in what may be a possible kidnapping incident,” Sheriff...
BOWMAN, SC
wgac.com

Two Homicides Overnight in Richmond County

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two shootings overnight in Richmond County. The first was. reported at 10th and Broad Streets where 21- year- old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m. The second shooting...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Man arrested in Memorial Day mass shooting in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced Friday an arrest in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting that left 12 people injured in downtown Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston, was arrested by Charleston Police officers, detectives, and US Marshals Task Force officers. He is being charged with five counts of attempted murder and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Man found shot dead inside car in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are seeking information on the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg County man. LOCAL FIRST | 15-year-old facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his car...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

More details released in shooting of child in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learned more late Thursday afternoon about a shooting that injured a boy Wednesday. Among the details: The gun is missing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report around 5:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. the day before at the East Augusta Commons, 420 East Boundary.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Fleming
WBTW News13

Wanted murder suspect arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to online booking records. Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19, of Lake City, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, according to records. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a […]
WBTW News13

SCHP: Charleston deputy involved in collision that killed mother, daughters charged

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Tuesday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy involved in a Mother’s Day collision that left three people dead. According to SCHP, Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she disregarded a […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alex And#Attorneys#Lawsuits#Violent Crime
nrcolumbus.com

Driver dies after Hummer hits Hallsboro house

A woman who lost control of her Hummer and crashed it into a Hallsboro house early Tuesday died a few hours later. Trooper Canady of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, who was not the responding trooper but had a copy of the report, confirmed on Friday the death of Lori Copley, 58, of Camden, S.C.
HALLSBORO, NC
WJBF

RCSO and Coroner respond to pedestrian hit and killed on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway. The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets. Law enforcement is asking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Former Columbia Police Chief named new Chief of Orangeburg Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After a nationwide search, the City of Orangeburg says its interim director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will stay on the role full time. Officials say Charles Austin has served in the interim role for the past nine months. Chief Austin previously served as...
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. Police responded to the crash which happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. A female pedestrian was struck by large box truck and was taken to an area hospital where […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia. Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland. A preliminary investigation indicates...
WLTX.com

Guns stolen from Harbison Walmart, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to incidents involving the theft of long guns from the Walmart in Harbison. Officers also says he's accused of taking multiple key fobs from Love Buick GMS on Saturn Parkway on Tuesday, June 7. Anthony Bockus...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy