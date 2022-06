Draymond Green’s performance throughout the NBA Finals has been widely criticized. Even his mother has no clue what happened to him. The Golden State Warriors made it to the NBA Finals in 16 games through the tough Western Conference. Draymond Green played a role in them making it to the big game for the sixth time in the past eight years. But once NBA Finals began, Green’s performance has taken a hit, especially in Game 3.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO