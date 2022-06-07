ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Robbery gone wrong leads to shootout at Argyle Forest Wawa station

By Rich Jones
 5 days ago
Robbery gone wrong leads to shootout at Wawa on Argyle Forest Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — No one was hurt but at least two vehicles were hit during an exchange of gunfire at the Wawa station on Argyle Forest Boulevard and Old Middleburg Road Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville police were called to the station just before 4 pm as unknown suspects were exchanging gunfire. Multiple spent casings were found at the gas pumps.

Two vehicle had multiple gunshots to the windows. A suspect described as Black and wearing wearing a white tank top and dark colored shorts fired at a man who was sprinting toward the back of the gas station.

The Wawa station was also hit by rounds. No one was hurt.

One person was arrested for a previous warrant and for possession of marijuana with intent to sell. But the search for the shooter continues.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Rosa Lally De Jesus
5d ago

The criminals that don’t even live in our area keep coming here to commit their crimes. Such a shame that they can’t stay in their gettho area.

Reply(1)
7
Erma Sims
5d ago

K one that was firing a weapon was black.🤔🤔🤔🤔 hmmm the other that jumped in his truck or car was ,WHAT SKIN COLOR..OH N the one that was arrested was also what skin color..LIKE REALLY...Do be shy just say it....

Reply
3
No Thank you
5d ago

Poor journalism. The title isnt fully explained in the article. How was this related to a robbery?

Reply
3
