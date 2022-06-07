ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for eastern Colorado

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the thunderstorms will be very isolated.

Here are a few important points to know:

  • The severe risk will be mainly east of Denver
  • Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible
  • The timing of the thunderstorms will be short, between 3-6 p.m.
The area from Fort Collins to portions of Denver and south are in a marginal threat for severe weather. Areas east of that zone are in a slight risk area for severe weather, including hail and high winds.

Just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Front Range and eastern plains that is in effect until 8 p.m.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hot With Only Isolated Storms And Potential Record Highs

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation. Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Tornado Touches Down North Of Denver International Airport, No Reports Of Damage

(CBS4) – A quickly forming thunderstorm produced a brief landspout tornado early on Saturday afternoon. The weak twister formed around 2:15pm on Denver International Airport land but, just north of the Airport itself. (credit: CBS) The National Weather Service quickly issued a tornado warning when the tornado was spotted. There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022 The strong storm system did briefly affect take offs and landings from the airport. Temporarily disrupting the afternoon flight schedules. (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) (credit: @LVfuselighter/Twitter) The landspout was visible from many areas in and around Denver International Airport. @FlyingPhotog/Twitter Photos from people nearby showed the tornado close to a Denver International Airport control tower. So far there are no reports of any damage. A landspout tornado tends to be weaker and shorter in duration than a regular tornado. It can form from a thunderstorm that is not a super cell thunderstorm which is the type of storm that typically produces tornadoes. A growing thunderstorm can produce a landspout type tornado without the strong upper level rotation of a super cell storm system.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
WDBO

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California's Death Valley all posted record temperatures on Saturday, as dangerous heat swept across the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

