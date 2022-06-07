Severe thunderstorm watch issued for eastern Colorado
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the thunderstorms will be very isolated.
Here are a few important points to know:
- The severe risk will be mainly east of Denver
- Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible
- The timing of the thunderstorms will be short, between 3-6 p.m.
The area from Fort Collins to portions of Denver and south are in a marginal threat for severe weather. Areas east of that zone are in a slight risk area for severe weather, including hail and high winds.
Just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Front Range and eastern plains that is in effect until 8 p.m.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0