Travis County, TX

Guerrero running for District 9 seat

By Stories by Jo Clifton
 3 days ago

Linda Guerrero, 67, who has served on numerous city commissions and boards, has announced her candidacy for the District 9 City Council seat, joining a growing list of candidates for the job. Council Member Kathie Tovo, who currently represents District 9 and has served on Council since 2011, announced earlier this...

Austin Monitor

Fate of the Crestview Gate could be decided today

A decadelong debate over a notorious gate in the Crestview neighborhood is likely to reach its conclusion today, with City Council set to vote on a zoning change that would get rid of the gate at Easy Wind Drive and Morrow Street once and for all. In 2011, the Crestview...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City must raise wages to $22/hour, working group says

By Jo CliftonMembers of the city’s living wage work group urged City Council Tuesday to raise the city’s living wage to $22 an hour for the upcoming fiscal year. They said the wage should apply to all regular and temporary city employees except employees of the summer youth program, regardless of position or number of hours worked.Council members Vanessa Fuentes, Ann Kitchen, Chito Vela, Kathie Tovo and Pio Renteria have already signed on to a resolution on the June 16 agenda calling on the city manager to adopt a living wage of $22/hour in next year’s budget.The current living wage...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Housing and the Mayor’s Race

The City Council election cycle has barely begun in earnest and the filing deadline is still two months away, but state Rep. Celia Israel has jumped to the front of the mayoral race as far as actual campaigning is concerned. Last week, Israel – likely to be the major contender most amenable to Austin's left – sought first-mover advantage as the mayoral aspirants debate solutions to the city's biggest problem. "The interests of a powerful few fostered a fundamental misunderstanding of the needs of our city, and have created a historic housing crisis," she writes on her website to introduce her "Home for All" proposals. "The housing shortage is pricing the workforce we depend on the most out of the city limits. We need to keep Austin affordable for teachers, nurses, public service workers, childcare providers, artists, retail service employees and more."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Former Statesman Reporter Announces Bid for AISD Board

Roxanne Evans would replace LaTisha Anderson on the board. Roxanne Evans has long played a part in Austin's political scene, particularly on education. The former reporter and editorialist at the Austin American-Statesman (where she was the first Black writer to join the editorial board) has also handled communications duties for several local and national agencies, including Austin ISD. Her advocacy has also including serving as tri-chair of the AISD Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee, and this week Evans announced she's running for the District 1 seat on the AISD Board of Trustees in this November's election. Incumbent LaTisha Anderson, who won a surprise victory in 2018, has indicated she does not plan to seek reelection.
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Kirk Watson
fox7austin.com

First-ever 1M+ square foot speculative facility to be built in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - Alliance Industrial Company, a privately held industrial development, will build the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet, or more, in the Texas Innovation Corridor with a new development in Kyle. The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays...
KYLE, TX
smcorridornews.com

Round Rock ISD parents petition Texas Education Agency

AUSTIN, TX — Around 30 parents, grandparents, and community taxpayers gathered this morning outside the Texas Education Agency (TEA) building to petition the TEA to remove Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez and enact penalties on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees. “We have been in a battle with our school...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

Negotiations Ongoing Between Developer and Low-Income Apartment Residents

Residents of the Old Homestead aren’t ready to go. Low-income residents of a North Austin apartment complex are putting pressure on a developer intent on demolishing their homes, and they're having some success in getting concessions. The Old Homestead, located on Clayton Lane near the intersection with Cameron Road, is set to be rezoned for vertical mixed use – meaning developers JCI Residential, an affiliate of the Journeyman Group, will be allowed more height and building size in exchange for affordable units. While the new property will have more units than the current 16-unit complex, residents say they'll struggle to find apartments as affordable – or with a community so closely knit – amid Austin's surging rental prices.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

CDC upgrades Travis County's COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium

AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
elgintx.com

Bulk Trash Pick-Up: June 13-17

Bulk trash pick up will run the week of June 13-17 and will service on the scheduled trash day. This is only for residential customers that reside inside the city limits. Please note there are limits on quantity and items. Details can be found here.
ELGIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

7 businesses coming soon to Northwest Austin

Check out these seven businesses coming soon to Northwest Austin. 1. Ballard Designs, a store that sells home furniture and accessories with European influence and offers design services, plans on opening in the Arboretum in the first quarter of 2023. The store is taking over the former Gap location at 10000 Research Blvd., Stes. 108-111. www.ballarddesigns.com.

