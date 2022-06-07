Massachusetts Gas Prices Reach $5 Per Gallon For The First Time Ever

The price for gas at a Massachusetts gas station in Middlesex County Photo Credit: David Cifarelli

The average price for gas in Massachusetts reached $5 per gallon for the first time ever on Tuesday, June 7, according to AAA.

Currently the average cost per gallon in Suffolk County is $5.11 and just over $5 in Essex, Middlesex and Norfolk Counties, the agency reports.

Meanwhile, the average price at the pump in Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden and Berkshire Counties sits at just under the historic landmark.

Last week the average price for gas in the Commonwealth was $4.73 and $4.34 a month ago, according to AAA. The national average cost for gas now sits at $4.91, AAA reports.

