November 26 will be a date marked down for Cornhuskers fans as one of the biggest matchups of the year. Since 2014, Nebraska has not been able to solve their Iowa problem. Two coaching regimes have been unable to get in the win column against the Hawkeyes. It is a very symbolic loss for a program that has struggled in recent years to get over the middle tier hump in the Big Ten. Recently, in Pete Fiutak’s breakdown of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2022 season for College Football News, he listed the regular season closer in Iowa City as the key game. You want...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO