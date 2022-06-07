ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Plum closed between 56th and 82nd briefly Tuesday, street is back open

 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Sheriff's office said at 8 a.m. Tuesday that they...

Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after pickup rollover accident

PRATT COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident early Sunday in Pratt County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Christopher R. Denio, 37, Dodge City was northbound on NE 110th Avenue three miles north of Preston. The driver lost control of the pickup....
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Cottonwood complex fire recovery continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Attic fire quickly extinguished Friday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department dealt with an attic fire thought to be caused by electrical issues Friday morning. According to a department release, crews were called just before 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of North Jefferson, where they found a house with smoke coming from the attic.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kingman man dies in pickup, semi crash

KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kingman man died in an accident just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford F150 driven by 44-year-old Benjamin Todd Sickles of Kingman was northbound on SW 70th Avenue. Sickles failed to yield right of way at a stop sign at U.S. 54 and an eastbound 2022 Peterbilt semi driven by 39-year-old Anthony Michael Rigdon of Skiatook, Oklahoma, struck the pickup on the driver side.
KINGMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Chief: Time is on our side in standoff situations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — When major roads have to be closed for ongoing law enforcement situations as Plum was between 56th and 82nd on June 7, it's important to understand that keeping officers and the person in crisis safe is the goal. "That's a major thoroughfare that had to be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Burn site open more in Haven Saturday

HAVEN, Kan. — Given the damage from the early Friday storms, the burn site in Haven will be open for extended hours on Saturday. The new hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to some downed limbs, there has been an internet...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Police find teen with critical injuries in yard of Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just after 8p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2400 block of South Laura, Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders found the boy in the yard...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

$30K in copper wiring stolen from Kansas grain elevator

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft in Salina and asking the public for help with information. On Thursday, police received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash Street, the former Western Star Mill grain elevator, according to a media release. The victim reported suspects entered...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Portion of W. 17th Ave. to close starting June 13

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says a section of West 17th Avenue just West of Main will be closed for two weeks starting next Monday. West 17th Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Adams Street for work in the Washington Street intersection. Local traffic will have access to their homes.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man hospitalized after Harvey Co. motorcycle accident

HARVEY COUNTY—A man was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by John W. Poley, 52, Fairbury, Nebraska, was northbound on Interstate 135 just south of Lincoln Blvd in the #2 lane when the rear tire failed.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson man charged with selling fentanyl to overdose victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been charged with drug distribution by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a fentanyl overdose that resulted in death. According to the Hutchinson Police Department, the Reno County district attorney charged 30-year-old Dustin Bright with the distribution of a controlled substance causing death and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Cross-county chase reaches speeds of 130 mph before suspect runs out of gas

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody on Wednesday following a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph. The incident started when a woman in her 30s refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County. The pursuit continued west into Marion County on U.S. Highway 50, with pursuit by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Peabody Police Department. The pursuit then continued into Harvey County, where the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department initiated pursuit around 5 p.m., first on U.S. 50 and later onto southbound I-135.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed 49-year-old Kurt Kruger of Wichita have arrested 31-year-old Latrell Thompson, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 2a.m. on May 1, police responded to a report of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of West...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Rollover crash claims life of Kansas man

STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man lost his life Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Stafford County, Kansas. Forty-nine-year-old Brian John Dalton, of St. John, lost his life when the vehicle he was in left the road, overcorrected, left the road again, and hit an embankment causing the Dodge Ram 3500 to roll. […]
Hutch Post

