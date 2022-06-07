Sheriff: Plum closed between 56th and 82nd briefly Tuesday, street is back open

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody on Wednesday following a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph. The incident started when a woman in her 30s refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County. The pursuit continued west into Marion County on U.S. Highway 50, with pursuit by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Peabody Police Department. The pursuit then continued into Harvey County, where the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department initiated pursuit around 5 p.m., first on U.S. 50 and later onto southbound I-135.

