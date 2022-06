BAY CITY, MI - An annual tradition for the art community in the Great Lakes Bay Region is returning to downtown Bay City this year. The YWCA’s Great Lakes Bay Region Riverside Art Festival is returning for its 48th-year Artists will be setting up shop in downtown along Center Avenue and Water Street near Wenonah Park on June 11 and 12 to showcase and sell their wares. The festival is slated to start at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. on Saturday and it will continue from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO