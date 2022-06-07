ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Johnny Depp Reportedly Sees Trial Verdict ‘Fair’; ‘Pirates’ Actor To Revive Career?

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 5 days ago

The highly-publicized legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded earlier this month. The actor, who filed the defamation suit against his former wife, reportedly believes that the “verdict was fair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAYVE_0g32nP3a00
Johnny DeppReuters

Geo News reported that an unnamed source recently made the statements to People. As claimed, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star deems the verdict, thus his victory, “fair.”

The same insider also noted that Depp “very much hopes” to revive his career in the world of acting. It is said to be “his everything over the years,” adding that “he loves music, but acting is his life.”

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Actor#The Verdict#Defamation
Entertainment Times

Kendall Jenner Feels ‘Day Is Coming’ For Her To Welcome A Child

Kendall Jenner revealed that she feels the “day is coming” for her to have her own children. She told Khloe Kardashian of the matter during an outing they made. Geo News reported that the exchange between the two sisters was seen in the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” As it happened, the 26-year-old model drove her 33-year-old sister to a baby store, where they purchased some things for Kylie Jenner, who was still pregnant at the time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Spider-Verse’ Director’s Modern Magic, Miyu Partner On Comic-Book Fantasy ‘The Long Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. French studio Miyu Productions and L.A.-based Modern Magic – the event animation outfit recently launched by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” writer-director and producer Rodney Rothman and former MGM co-president of production Adam Rosenberg – will offer an international show of force as they partner on the fantasy feature “The Long Night.” Set for production in 2024, the Y.A.-skewing development project is based on an original idea by Cyril Pedrosa, a Disney trained animator turned award-winning graphic novelist; Pedrosa will also write and direct. “This film has occupied all my thoughts,” says the filmmaker. “It...
MOVIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

127K+
Followers
10K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy