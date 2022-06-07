Johnny Depp Reportedly Sees Trial Verdict ‘Fair’; ‘Pirates’ Actor To Revive Career?

The highly-publicized legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded earlier this month. The actor, who filed the defamation suit against his former wife, reportedly believes that the “verdict was fair.”

Johnny Depp Reuters

Geo News reported that an unnamed source recently made the statements to People. As claimed, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star deems the verdict, thus his victory, “fair.”

The same insider also noted that Depp “very much hopes” to revive his career in the world of acting. It is said to be “his everything over the years,” adding that “he loves music, but acting is his life.”