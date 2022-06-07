ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level now high in Central Florida. Mask-wearing is recommended

By Joe Byrnes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 Community Level for most of Central Florida is high again. The CDC determines the community level by looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and new COVID-19 cases in...

Karen Lee Elman
5d ago

My family and I never wore a mask, never took any precautions and no vaccines. We are all very healthy. We all just forgot about the virus. We will go back to just living life as normal for us.

5d ago

What do we expect open borders, unknownI health status we hope no other major plague invades the country. A country without borders is not a country. Washington we have to replace this administration. A country without law is chaos. Always research your candidates before you vote. It will save the nation we hope

Jeanne Wrann
4d ago

thank disantis for his disastrous handling of this deadly virus from day 1 til It's gone or better yet til we vote him out in November!! he needs to get on TV and tell people to mask up when inside a building and to get vaccinated but he can't do that because he is a failure of a governor. #1 failure in the United States #2 is Abbott. Texas AND Florida are now the worse states to live in!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
