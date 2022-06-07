ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring

By 7 News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a summer job? 4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring. Camp...

Watertown AAA moves to new location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - AAA in Watertown has a new location, although they didn’t go very far. Last Tuesday, the Watertown AAA cut the ribbon for its new location on Route 11. They just moved across the parking lot from its old spot, but the branch manager says everything in the new branch is new, like desks and computers.
Noco-Con weekend wraps up with plenty on hand for the kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con. The Watertown Municipal Arena hosted a comic con this weekend. Sunday’s events included lightsaber training, kids dance parties, kids cosplay contests, and Magic the...
Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. Viola was born on August 1, 1933 in Three Mile Bay, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Failing) Fournier. She...
Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 9, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born on January 5, 1943 in Watertown, NY, son of Marie Berow and he graduated from IHA in 1962. He married Rose...
Delores (Dolly) Toper, 86, formerly of Watertown and Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke, VA., where she had been a resident. She was 86 years old. Funeral service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 am with...
Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!. The Watertown Municipal Arena plays host this weekend to the North Country’s pop-culture community. The arena was packed Saturday with gamers, cosplayers and comic, pop-culture enthusiasts. Several events and contests are on the agenda...
Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 5, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1993 in Orange, California, daughter of Robert J. and Andrea K, (Reynolds) Dunlap. She graduated from Buena High School in Arizona, in 2011. She married Eli...
Loretta Jane Murray, 48, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Murray family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:30 pm at the West Stockholm Cemetery in West Stockholm, NY.
William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill), 103, formerly of Potsdam and Chateaugay

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill) passed away on May 21, 2022 at Waltonwood/Lake Boone Assisted Living Community in Raleigh, NC. In recent years, he had resided also at The Kempton at Brightmore Assisted Living Community in Wilmington, NC. Previously, he resided in Potsdam and Chateaugay, NY. He was 103 years old. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences for the Cullen family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Relay for Life held for 27th year in Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Relay for Life of the North Country was held Friday night. The relay began with cancer survivors walking a lap at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as onlookers cheered them on. That was followed by caregivers taking a walk of their own. Relay for Life...
Watertown Saturday Farmer’s Market starts its season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Saturday staple in the City of Watertown that some might not have even known was there is back for another summer. The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market is in full bloom at the Butler Pavilion in downtown Watertown. Local growers were out with homegrown...
John Burns, former sheriff, laid to rest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retired Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns was laid to rest Friday. His funeral mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, attended by many members of the law enforcement community. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery. Burns is survived by his mother, Rosemary,...
Events mark invasive species awareness week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of events in observance of New York Invasive Species Awareness Week. Megan Pistolese-Shaw is education outreach coordinator for the St. Lawrence-Eastern Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM). Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.
Saturday Sports: Rapids have positive outlook on season ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were on the road Saturday, taking on the Albany Dutchmen in a doubleheader. Albany would beat Watertown in game one 3-0 and complete the sweep with a 9-1 win in game 2. For the Rapids, it’s been an encouraging start to the 2022...
Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Potsdam and its employees have been cleared of all charges in Nick Hillary’s lawsuit claiming his rights were violated when he was arrested in the death of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips over a decade ago. That’s according to village administrator Greg Thompson....
North country artist’s work displayed at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Come next Friday, anyone who walks through the U.S. Capitol building will see artwork done by a north country high school student. Reese Dow is wrapping up her junior year at Massena Central School. She was one of the 7 News Arts All-Stars in March, and...
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, died Thursday evening, on June 9, 2022 in Lowville. Tyler was born on March 22, 1990 in Lowville the son of Alvin Joseph and Wanita Violetta (Thompson) Noftsier. He graduated from Beaver River Central School. When he was younger he attended Croghan Mennonite Bible School.

