4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - AAA in Watertown has a new location, although they didn’t go very far. Last Tuesday, the Watertown AAA cut the ribbon for its new location on Route 11. They just moved across the parking lot from its old spot, but the branch manager says everything in the new branch is new, like desks and computers.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con. The Watertown Municipal Arena hosted a comic con this weekend. Sunday’s events included lightsaber training, kids dance parties, kids cosplay contests, and Magic the...
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Viola M. Fournier, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. Viola was born on August 1, 1933 in Three Mile Bay, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Failing) Fournier. She...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. “Mickey” Dailey, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 9, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born on January 5, 1943 in Watertown, NY, son of Marie Berow and he graduated from IHA in 1962. He married Rose...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delores (Dolly) Toper passed away Wednesday, June 8th at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Roanoke, VA., where she had been a resident. She was 86 years old. Funeral service will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 am with...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!. The Watertown Municipal Arena plays host this weekend to the North Country’s pop-culture community. The arena was packed Saturday with gamers, cosplayers and comic, pop-culture enthusiasts. Several events and contests are on the agenda...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robin M. Lieby, 29, of Watertown, NY, passed away on June 5, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1993 in Orange, California, daughter of Robert J. and Andrea K, (Reynolds) Dunlap. She graduated from Buena High School in Arizona, in 2011. She married Eli...
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta Jane Murray, age 48, of Massena, New York passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Murray family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:30 pm at the West Stockholm Cemetery in West Stockholm, NY.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill) passed away on May 21, 2022 at Waltonwood/Lake Boone Assisted Living Community in Raleigh, NC. In recent years, he had resided also at The Kempton at Brightmore Assisted Living Community in Wilmington, NC. Previously, he resided in Potsdam and Chateaugay, NY. He was 103 years old. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences for the Cullen family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “He was, you know, a likeable guy,” said Fred Tontarski, a friend of the late Alex T. Duffy. Tontarski is in his 90s but still remembers meeting Duffy as a youngster. Duffy, born in 1899, was a man of many talents. Tontarski met...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Relay for Life of the North Country was held Friday night. The relay began with cancer survivors walking a lap at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds as onlookers cheered them on. That was followed by caregivers taking a walk of their own. Relay for Life...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Saturday staple in the City of Watertown that some might not have even known was there is back for another summer. The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market is in full bloom at the Butler Pavilion in downtown Watertown. Local growers were out with homegrown...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Retired Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns was laid to rest Friday. His funeral mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown, attended by many members of the law enforcement community. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery. Burns is survived by his mother, Rosemary,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of events in observance of New York Invasive Species Awareness Week. Megan Pistolese-Shaw is education outreach coordinator for the St. Lawrence-Eastern Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM). Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One of the premiere summer lacrosse tournaments in the Northeast is inching closer and a new group of organizers are looking to bring some new things to the tournament. The 1812 Shootout is preparing for their annual tournament in Sackets Harbor, which is set...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids played their first game in 4 days as they hosted the Geneva Red Wings in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. At the top of the 4th, Geneva gets on the board when Max Hitman hits one...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were on the road Saturday, taking on the Albany Dutchmen in a doubleheader. Albany would beat Watertown in game one 3-0 and complete the sweep with a 9-1 win in game 2. For the Rapids, it’s been an encouraging start to the 2022...
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The village of Potsdam and its employees have been cleared of all charges in Nick Hillary’s lawsuit claiming his rights were violated when he was arrested in the death of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips over a decade ago. That’s according to village administrator Greg Thompson....
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Come next Friday, anyone who walks through the U.S. Capitol building will see artwork done by a north country high school student. Reese Dow is wrapping up her junior year at Massena Central School. She was one of the 7 News Arts All-Stars in March, and...
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, died Thursday evening, on June 9, 2022 in Lowville. Tyler was born on March 22, 1990 in Lowville the son of Alvin Joseph and Wanita Violetta (Thompson) Noftsier. He graduated from Beaver River Central School. When he was younger he attended Croghan Mennonite Bible School.
Comments / 0