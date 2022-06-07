ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sanford President: Amendment C Limits Voter Rights, Puts Medicaid Expansion at Risk

Sanford Health employees heard from their boss yesterday that they should get out today and vote against Amendment C. Sanford president Paul Hanson emailed all staff Monday and said requiring a 60% vote to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or spend $10 million or more a year “would significantly limit...

Second Medicaid Expansion Measure Qualifies for November Ballot; Petition Has 17,249 Valid Signatures

Dakotans for Health, the ballot question committee sponsoring Initiated Measure 28, pays me for a variety of work. Dakotans for Health is not paying for this blog post. By the skin of their progressive teeth, Dakotans for Health has qualified its initiative to expand Medicaid for the November ballot. Dakotans for Health submitted its initiative petition on May 3 with, by its count, over 23,000 signatures, 36% more than the 16,961 required to put initiated laws to a statewide vote. Yesterday, the Secretary of State’s office finished its review of a random sample of signatures and reported that the petition has an estimated 17,249 valid signatures:
Noem Pushes Transgender Advocates Away from South Dakota

The Advocate has named two “Champions of Pride” representing South Dakotans fighting for the right to love differently and be different. Alas, one has already left South Dakota:. “To put it simply, being LGBTQ+ In South Dakota sucks,” Elliot Vogue said. The 18-year-old Vogue is transgender and...
New Prison Insider Complaint: Corrections Hiding Problems with Staffing, Equipment, Pay

In May 2021, KSFY’s Beth Warden reported on an anonymous letter from a Corrections employee alleged a whole host of problems in South Dakota’s prisons. That anonymous complaint prompted Governor Kristi Noem to fire top Corrections officials and promise all sorts of reforms. Yet working conditions in the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and other Corrections facilities remain bad, and the report Governor Noem commissioned dismissed issues like sexual harassment and nepotism as “perceptions“.
Ravnsborg Out! Joseph Boever’s Killer Won’t Seek Second Term as Attorney General

We now wait two weeks to see if Ravnsborg’s crony and DCI director David Natvig will persist in his bid for the A.G. nomination or if he will follow his incompetent chum in surrendering to the inevitable nomination of former Attorney General and better lawyer and driver Marty Jackley. We will also see whether Ravnsborg’s concession inclines Senators to go easy on him and let him return from impeachment suspension to suck his thumb behind the A.G.’s desk until January or whether Senators will stick to their guns, convict Ravnsborg for breaking the law, killing a man, and abusing and discrediting his office, and remove Ravnsborg from government immediately and for good.
A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the...
Amendment C defeated in South Dakota

Amendment C was defeated by South Dakota voters on June 7, 2022. With 99.7% of precincts reporting, the ‘No’ vote was at 67.43% (122,387), and the ‘Yes’ vote was at 32.57% (59,111), with a total of 163,014 voting on the amendment. The amendment would have changed...
Bernie Sanders Plans Trip To Iowa To Join Striking Workers

A group of senators led by Bernie Sanders has spoken out in support of the striking workers in Iowa and Wisconsin at the CNH Industrial plants. According to KCRG, the senators wrote a letter urging CNH Industrial to offer the strikers better deals. Sanders says he plans to attend the rallies with the workers in Iowa and Wisconsin next week.
The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.

