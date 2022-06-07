ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Finally! iMessage will let you edit and unsend texts

By Rich DeMuro
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

You know it’s happened to you: You’re typing (or dictating!) a message on the iPhone, and it seems to say what you want.

But as soon as you hit send, Autocorrect strikes and now your message has a word in there that you didn’t mean to say.

Too late, there’s nothing you can do.

Until now!

At Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, Apple showed off a new feature in iOS 16 that will let you edit a word in a message you already sent or even unsend an entire message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYr5V_0g32jkmn00

This will no doubt save some embarrassing moments and, in the least, those correction texts that try to explain what happened.

Apple said it will work on “recently sent” messages, up to 15 minutes after you send them. Keep in mind, this feature will only work when sending messages to other iPhones, not Android.

Also, if you’ve ever deleted a text and need it back, you’ll now be able to recover a recently deleted message as well. Deleted messages will be stored for 30 days before they are permanently deleted.

Finally, you’ll be able to mark a message as unread so you can come back to it later.

The new features will be in a free software update in iOS 16, which arrives this Fall. It will require an iPhone 8 and up to work.

There were other new features and hardware revealed at WWDC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gInVg_0g32jkmn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmp19_0g32jkmn00

iOS 16 will let you customize your lock screen with new fonts, widgets and colors that match your wallpaper. There is also support for new “live” notifications that automatically update. These are handy for monitoring an arriving Uber or food delivery.

A new feature called Safety Check is aimed at helping curb abusive relationships. It will reset your personal information you might have shared with a partner like your location. It will also log you out of iMessage on any other device so the person can’t spy on what you’re saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0ZK1_0g32jkmn00

A new Medications app tracks the medicine, vitamins and supplements you take. It can remind you to take them with notifications and give you any information on drug interactions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INvm6_0g32jkmn00

Apple is also getting into the popular Buy Now, Pay Later space with a new feature called Apple Pay Later. It allows you to split a purchase into four equal payments over 6 weeks, with no interest or fees.

New hardware includes a redesigned MacBook Air and a 13 inch MacBook Pro. Both have Apple’s second generation M2 processor inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsREX_0g32jkmn00

Apple didn’t unveil an electric car but they did show off a next-gen version of CarPlay that powers an entire dashboard – from the center screen to the instrument cluster. Cars that take advantage of it will be announced late next year.

California continues to provide names for Apple’s desktop operating system. The next version will be called macOS Ventura.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gP71i_0g32jkmn00

Apple says it was inspired by the areas colorful wildflowers and surf.

One big rumor that did not come true: Apple didn’t show off a virtual reality headset or even the software to power one. Guess we’ll have to wait for the next event for any surprises.

Apple is expected to hold an event in September where we should see the iPhone 14 models.

State
California State
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

3 dead, 4 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

Three people are dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting at an underground party in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles police officials believe multiple people opened fire inside a building on the 1400 block of South Lorena Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The scene sprawled a large swath of the neighborhood with crime scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating deadly shooting in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in Compton Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of East Pauline Street around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a press release. At the scene, deputies found an unidentified man in his 50s who […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Primary sends mixed signals in Democratic controlled California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
