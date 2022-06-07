NC man who pleaded guilty to cocaine, crack, weed conspiracy charges gets 12 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who for 14 years took part in a conspiracy that dealt cocaine, crack and marijuana will spend more than 12 years in prison, authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Lionel Dangelo Hatch Jr., 37, of Pamlico County, received a 151-month sentence after pleading guilty in December to charges of drug conspiracy and distribution.

Evidence presented by federal prosecutors showed Hatch was involved in a drug conspiracy from 2005-19. He pleaded guilty to being involved in a conspiracy that distributed and possessed with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine, 28 or more grams of cocaine base — crack — and marijuana.

He also distributed cocaine or crack himself on at least 10 occasions in the Pamlico County area, prosecutors said.

