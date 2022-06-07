ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland officials vote to increase fuel charge for electricity customers

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
Lakeland officials vote to increase fuel charge for electricity customers (Lakeland Electric)

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland City Commission voted to increase the electric fuel charge for Lakeland Electric customers beginning next month.

The city says the rate increase is due to the rising cost of natural gas.

Beginning July 1, customers will see an increase from 4 to 6 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Tory Bombard with Lakeland Electric said that even with the change, the utility company has some of the lowest electric rates in the state.

“We are using every strategy we know of to keep customers’ costs low,” Bombard said.

This is Lakeland Electric’s first fuel charge increase in 15 months.

Gail barnes
5d ago

With the way prices are on everything and our economy is in the toilet Sure Why Not Add To People's Worry How To Eat, Gas for Work, All Bills.!!!!!As many people moving into Polk County they shouldn't have to raise prices because they are quadrupling their monthly income now! It's Only Because It's Called Greed like every other company or landlord!!!

5d ago

Raise these costs, why? Well, to offset, let's lower the rents back to normality and add a rent increase cap while your at it!!! An intelligent answer to how you expect the avg family to live and pay for these higher overnight increases? Don't say work because the pitiful wages in Fl don't come close to all the cost of living increases!!!!

Ronnie Haskett
5d ago

For what.. The coal isn't coming I'm for fuel cost.. Go on with your selfish selves.. Let let another company come in and see how fast you lower your rates..

