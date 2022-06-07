Lakeland officials vote to increase fuel charge for electricity customers (Lakeland Electric)

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland City Commission voted to increase the electric fuel charge for Lakeland Electric customers beginning next month.

The city says the rate increase is due to the rising cost of natural gas.

Beginning July 1, customers will see an increase from 4 to 6 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Tory Bombard with Lakeland Electric said that even with the change, the utility company has some of the lowest electric rates in the state.

“We are using every strategy we know of to keep customers’ costs low,” Bombard said.

This is Lakeland Electric’s first fuel charge increase in 15 months.

