Henrico County, VA

Caught on camera: Man wanted in connection to Henrico auto theft

By Tannock Blair
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for the suspect of an auto theft near Richmond Raceway.

On Tuesday, May 31, Henrico Police received a call from a woman who had reportedly had her vehicle stolen a few days before.

The woman explained to detectives that she had parked her vehicle in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. She also said that she had “unknowingly” dropped her keys in the grass as she was exiting the vehicle.

Virginia man loses $150,000 in Words with Friends sextortion scheme

Detectives reviewed security footage from the area that showed a man walking to the vehicle from a nearby building. At approximately 1:45 a.m. the man unlocked the vehicle, got in and then drove away.

Additional security footage showed that the man had been speaking with another individual before walking over to steal the vehicle.

Henrico Police have released screenshots of the suspect they believe to be responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezWtP_0g32jfNA00
(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information can call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 , use the P3Tips mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100 .

