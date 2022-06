Summer is here and that means it's time to amp up your burger skills to impress family and friends at those backyard gatherings or date nights with your significant other. Per a press release, Harris Poll recently worked with Omaha Steaks to poll Americans on their grilling habits and discovered that 76% plan to grill out more during the next six months. Couple that with the fact that, according to an Applegate Farms survey, 75% of people in the United States associate summer with burgers on the grill, and we can all use some tips to ensure our hamburgers are juicy and delicious when they hit the bun and make their way to our lips.

