COVID-related cleaning causes flight delays at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flights going in and out of the Kansas City International Airport were delayed Tuesday morning, causing headaches for travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Kansas City Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility closed at about 6:30 a.m. to undergo COVID-19 disinfection cleaning.

As a result some early morning flights experienced delays, both arriving and departing.

It was a frustrating morning for travelers like Randy Schmidt, of Overland Park, who was supposed to leave for a church mission trip to Costa Rica. When his flight out of KCI was delayed, he said that caused him to miss all of his connecting flights for the rest of the day.

“Many of us have been on mission trips before,” Schmidt said. “They tell us one of the key words is ‘flexibility, flexibility, flexibility!’ And so we’re used to that.”

The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center assumed control of the airspace around the airport during the COVID cleaning.

The FAA air traffic control tower reopened at about 9 a.m., and most flights were back on schedule by midday.

Travelers can always check KCI’s website to check for updates on their flights before heading to the airport.

