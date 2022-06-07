ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jon Hamm Rocks Iconic ‘The Big Lebowski’ Sweater While Out Grocery Shopping: Photos

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwKmp_0g32iGXK00
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Jon Hamm honored a cult classic film while grocery shopping on June 6. The actor, 51, wore a knit cardigan sweater that was made famous by Jeff Bridges in the 1998 comedy film The Big Lebowski. Jon sported the fashionable sweater to Gelson’s Market in Hollywood. His chic attire has the same beige, brown and black pattern and zip up front and shawl collar as the one that Jeff’s character, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, wears in the iconic movie.

Jon Hamm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgad6_0g32iGXK00
Jon Hamm grocery shopping in Hollywood, California on June 6 (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Jon’s overall look for his trip to the grocery store was pretty casual. The Mad Men alum wore a white shirt with a blue outline underneath his sweater, as well as a pair of black shorts. He also sported a pair of black and white sandals, dark aviator sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap. He used a shopping basket to carry his purchases inside the store and walked out holding them in a reusable green Whole Foods bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsPDr_0g32iGXK00
Jon Hamm grocery shopping in Hollywood on June 6 (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Jon totally pulled off the sweater from The Big Lebowski. But it was Jeff, 72, who wore it better than anyone when he starred in the film from the late 90s. For those that haven’t seen it, The Big Lebowski follows a slacker and avid bowler from Los Angeles who is mistaken for a millionaire and is assaulted. He seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling pals for help while also trying to rescue the millionaire’s missing wife, played by Tara Reid. The film also stars John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, John Tarturro, and Sam Elliott.

Speaking of hit movies, Jon’s latest project is Top Gun: Maverick and it’s been absolutely dominating at the box office. Jon plays Vice Admiral Cyclone and he previously raved to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020 that it was “a phenomenal experience” working with Tom Cruise. “[I] really, really enjoyed it. He’s such a great guy and he’s such a wonderful actor,” Jon told us. “And it has to be very strange to revisit a role after 30 years that kind of defined your career.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Sound Of Music’ Von Trapp Actors Reunite 57 Years After Film To Honor Julie Andrews: Photos

The stars of the 1965 Oscar-winning film The Sound of Music reunited on June 9 for a special occasion involving Julie Andrews. The British actress, 86, received the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., and several of her old pals from the iconic film reunited to celebrate. Duane Chase, 71, Angela Cartwright, 69, Debbie Turner, 65, Nicholas Hammond, 72, and Kym Karath, 63, who played five of the seven Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, attended the event and posed for photos together on the red carpet. The former child actors all matched in chic black and white outfits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Reid
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
John Goodman
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Jeff Bridges
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Baseball Cap#Gelson S Market#The Big Lebowski
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Wears ‘Britney & Sam’ Shirt As Couple Leaves Wedding In ‘Just Married’ Rolls Royce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left their wedding in style! The lovebirds drove away from Brit’s mansion, where the ceremony took place, in a white Rolls Royce on June 9. The car had a big sign that read JUST MARRIED on the back, and there were flowers lining the trunk, which you can see in photos here. Britney hid from paparazzi cameras in the backseat, but Sam was fully visible. He wore a black t-shirt that said ‘BRITNEY & SAM’ on the front.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Pink Pants & Matching Top In Sleek New Video

Khloe Kardashian is on a pink streak! The Good American maven, 37, showed up in a video for celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Friday, June 10, absolutely slaying a pair of metallic pink pants (from GA, of course,) and matching tank top. “Glam set-up for Khloe” he captioned the short video, which featured Khloe walking toward the camera, runway-style, wearing the killer hot-pink outfit, which she paired with metallic stiletto pumps, long, wavy, hair, and glam makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Was ‘So Honored’ To Be Part Of Idol Britney Spears’ Wedding To Sam Asghari

Selena Gomez, 29, was “honored” to be a guest at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding on Thursday! The singer, who was among many famous faces at the star-studded celebration, shared a photo of her and the bride smiling and posing with other familiar faces, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, to her Instagram story and added a loving message to it. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” Selena’s message read.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Dad, 69, Seen Grocery Shopping After Not Being Invited To Her Wedding: Photos

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, was photographed leaving a Kent, Louisiana grocery store on June 9, the same day his 40-year-old daughter wed Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, he donned a forest green t-shirt and army print cargo shorts paired with a black Fox Racing cap. The only visible items in his cart were Niagra water bottles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eric Dane Doesn’t Think ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Can Survive Without Ellen Pompeo: It’d Be ‘Short-Lived’

Grey’s Anatomy just wouldn’t be the same without Meredith, played by TV icon Ellen Pompeo! And according to her costar Eric Dane, who plays Mark Sloane, the long-running ABC hit may not survive without her. Eric made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live this week to discuss HBO Max’s Euphoria. When asked if he thought the show could continue without Ellen’s star power, Eric said it was a “good question.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Reveals She Turned Down A DJ Gig For Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Paris Hilton, 41, clearly has her priorities straight. In a recent episode of her Podcast “This Is Paris,” the socialite revealed that she was invited to be a DJ for President Joe Biden for Summit of the Americas on June 9. However, since her friend Britney Spears‘ wedding was held on the same day, Paris elected to attend that event instead without hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Alexander: 5 Things To Know about Britney Spears’ Ex That Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears is a happily married woman for the third time! The popstar, 40, seems incredibly happy with her husband Sam Asghari, 28, but her wedding did have an unexpected guest who tried to crash the party: her ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40, who was arrested at the venue on June 9. While Jason’s less-than-favorable surprise was definitely a hiccup, it doesn’t seem like Britney and her new hubby let that get in the way of them having fun and enjoying their special day.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Support Friend Taylor Swift At Her ‘All Too Well’ Premiere: Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are certainly the tried-and-true friends one would want in their corner. And Taylor Swift just happens to be the lucky recipient of such an honor! The gorgeous Hollywood couple were spotted supporting their songwriting BFF at the premiere of Taylor’s All Too Well: The Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival In New York on Saturday, June 11. The event, billed as “A Conversation with Taylor Swift,” will also include the “Shake It Off” hitmaker giving a speech on her filmmaking approach.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy