An NFL head coach's reputation can change in the blink of an eye. 2020 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski was the darling of the league after he guided the Cleveland Browns to the divisional round in his first season. But the Browns slipped to 8-9 in 2021 as Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum and saw a major dip in performance. It didn't take long for reports to surface that Mayfield blamed Stefanski's play-calling despite the quarterback's own issues.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO