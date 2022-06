From farmers’ markets to food-centric festivals, this week is a fun one on the Baltimore restaurant scene. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Chef Ashish Alfred, owner of Duck Duck Goose and No Way Rosé, and his company Alfred Restaurant Group, are taking over the dining aspects of the Admiral Fell Inn. Chef Alfred will open two new concepts – Anchor Bar in the current tavern and an Italian restaurant in the Thames St. location that used to be Points South Latin Kitchen – and will oversee the catering and events that take place in the top floor space of the venerable building.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO