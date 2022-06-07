Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

Joe Root and hundreds go hand in hand these days. On Sunday, the former England captain cruised to yet another century – his 27th in Test cricket. Joe Root’s ton came on the third day of England’s second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Joe Root has been in a rich vein of form in the last 18 months, and he continued his extraordinary run on a batting-friendly wicket in Nottinghamshire, remaining 163 not out at the close of play. In response to New Zealand’s huge first innings score of 553, England are now 473/5 with Ollie Pope being the other hero for the Three Lions, having made his second hundred (145 off 239 balls) in the longest format, which was also his first on home soil. However, it was Joe Root who stole the limelight as the 31-year-old equalled India icon Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith’s haul of hundreds in Test cricket. All three cricketers now have 27 tons to their name.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO