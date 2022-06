As we all know, Tennessee was originally a county in North Carolina. That means that Tennesseans could likely have North Carolina ancestors. How do you find them?. One of the blogs/newsletters to which I subscribe is “Genealogy Gems” from the Allen County (Indiana) Public Library. I have written about this facility before. It is probably the No. 2 research facility in the country and is especially helpful for those of us in the Eastern United States.

