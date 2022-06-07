Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. Image via Jefferson Health - Abington at Facebook.

A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.

The healthcare provider’s 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12 at the June Fete Fairgrounds, 2990 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley .

Among the numerous reasons to attend is a steady stream of entertainment (including evening fireworks), food and games , and the titular event, the horse show .

If shopping, viewing, and eating aren’t enough, the fundraiser also provides thrill rides for riders of all ages and stomach strengths; these are separately ticketed, apart from the $5 admission fee for attendees over six years old. As a convenience, an ATM will be onsite.

Proceeds benefit the Image Recovery Center at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Asplundh Cancer Pavilion in Willow Grove. Its caring medical professionals not only treat cancer, they work to preserve and restore patients’ appearances before, during, and after procedures.

Patients there receive a host of services onsite, including oncology massage therapies, post-mastectomy prosthesis customizations, and wig fittings.