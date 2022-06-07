Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Adams; Blackford; Cass; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Miami; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Wabash; Wells; White EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana south of a line from South Bend to Bluffton. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will be around 100 to 105 this afternoon and then rise to between 100 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. This Watch will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

