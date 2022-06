LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12-year-old who was last seen in the Buechel neighborhood has been found. Louisville Metro Police said Malaysia Malone has been found safe as of around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Malone had been last seen at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road,...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO