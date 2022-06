Max Foster, of Wesson, Mississippi, passed away June 8, 2022, at home. This loving husband and father of three was 83 years old. Max was born on October 15, 1938, in Lincoln County, Mississippi to Lee and Jessie (Lewis) Foster. He grew up in Nola, Mississippi, then joined the US Navy in 1956 and served four years on the USS Hancock out of San Francisco. He married Thelma Joyce Hynum on December 31, 1974, and they lived together in Wesson for 47 years.

WESSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO