Son of a Saint Welcomes Chef Alon Shaya as Newest Ambassador

By Site Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — From Son of a Saint:. Son of a Saint has announced the addition of chef and restaurateur Chef Alon Shaya to its network of organizational ambassadors. Shaya will leverage his local, regional, national and global influence to showcase, champion and advocate for the organization’s mission and its mentees....

New Orleans Is 3rd Best Large Metro for DIYers

SEATTLE — From Porch:. While the pandemic’s economic effects—including high savings rates, low interest rates, and government stimulus—helped supercharge home improvement spending, investment in such home projects was already up in recent years, alongside more than a decade of rising home prices. But being a DIYer is more conducive in some parts of the country than in others, given that between 80-90% of DIYers report purchasing their home improvement products in-store (as opposed to online). Based on the concentration of hardware, furniture, and appliance stores relative to the population, states in the Mountain West, Plains, and New England regions are the most DIY-friendly, led by Montana at 8.54 stores per 10,000 residents. At the opposite end of the spectrum are Nevada, Hawaii, Arizona, and California with fewer than half the number of stores per capita when compared to leading states.
Business Events: ‘W’ to Speak at SHRM Gathering

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:. The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics. June 11. Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living...
BonVi Apartments to Celebrate Grand Opening in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate developers Iris Development and Green Coast Enterprises have announced the opening of BonVi, a new apartment complex at 882 Montegut Street. The development offers 69 residential units, including 12 affordable units, and 3,600 square feet of retail space. Each unit features Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, private laundry, central air and ceiling fans throughout. The building’s amenities include a rooftop pool and deck, private parking, off-street secure bike parking, package room, exercise room, shared workspace and onsite management. The upper floors take advantage of spectacular city and neighborhood views.
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Intent to Award MCO Contracts

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Health:. The LDH, based on the concurrence received from the Division of Administration, Office of State Procurement and the Commissioner of Administration, intends to award managed care organization contracts to the following:. Aetna Better Health of Louisiana. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. Healthy...
Entergy Offers Tips for Saving Money, Managing Energy Usage

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:. Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing temperatures. Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.
