A Skoltech professor and his colleagues from the Norwegian Seismic Array and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, U.S., have run an experiment that reproduces the injection of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide underground for semi-permanent storage to prevent global climate warming. They have found that despite some fears, this process does not cause earthquakes if CO2 is injected at the pressures commonly used. The study is published in Scientific Reports.

EARTH SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO