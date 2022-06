They weigh around 15 grams, the same as a 50 cent coin. They devour vast quantities of insects. And they're in real trouble. Our new research has found the critically endangered southern bent-wing bat is continuing to decline. Its populations are centered on just three "maternity" caves in southeast South Australia and southwest Victoria, where the bats give birth and raise their young. At night, mothers leave their pups clustered in a "creche" on the cave ceiling while they head out to hunt for moths, including agricultural pest species. These beautiful bats have already lost 90% of the natural vegetation in their range due to land clearing. Now they face a drying climate.

