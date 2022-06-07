ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Jenkintown’s Manor College, Elected Officials Keep Ukraine Crisis in the Forefront

Manor College held a press conference with several elected officials to highlight the need for continued aid to Ukraine.Image via Manor College.

Manor College welcomed a number of political figures on June 2, highlighting the ongoing need for aid to Ukraine. 

“Putin’s cruel enterprise is being met by the bravery and courage of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people,” Manor College President Dr. Jonathan Peri said. “They need our continuing support.

Peri was joined by several politicians, including Attorney General Josh Shapiro, State Senators Maria Collett and Art Haywood, Representative Ben Sanchez and Provincial for the Sisters of Saint Basil the Great Joann Sosler. 

Manor College was founded in 1947 by the Sisters of Saint Basil the Great, a Ukrainian religious order. It has maintained its Ukrainian roots, most notably through the Ukrainian Heritage Studies Center on campus. 

Since the war started on Feb. 23, 2022, Manor College became a leader in supporting Ukraine. The institution set up a scholarship for Ukrainian refugees and partnered with several organizations to provide direct and immediate humanitarian relief to Ukraine. 

“We will not go away,” Peri said. “We will not let this rest. We will keep the flags of Ukraine firmly planted at Manor College alongside our American flag, and we will encourage and promote Ukraine’s right to exist as a free sovereign democratic nation, forevermore.”

More about Manor College’s international efforts in Ukraine is online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ccsD_0g32euyW00
Image via Manor College.

BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Artist, Once Declared Learning Disabled, Now ‘One of America’s Outstanding Figurative Sculptors’

New Hope sculptor George R. Anthonisen.Image via ganthonisen.com. New Hope sculptor George R. Anthonisen has been compared with Rodin. It’s high praise for an artist who was thought to be learning disabled as a child to be likened to the creator of “The Thinker,” the iconic work of a man sitting, chin on fist, deep in contemplation.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Upcoming Concert Supports Quakertown Nonprofits at Free Kickoff to Summer

Craig Thatcher Band, coming to Quakertown's Univest Performance Center in a free concert (with a fundraising overlay) on June 25.Image via the Craig Thatcher Band. The June 25 “Outreach ’22” concert in Quakertown is a 3-2-1 opportunity. It assists three worthy local charities through the musical performances of two bands at one venue: the Univest Performance Center.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Community Policy