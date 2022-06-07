Transform Your Outdoor Living Area With Innovative, Low Maintenance Deck Boards

A new product line that aims to make the upkeep of outdoor decking a thing of the past is available now at City Lumber, a Glendale construction supply company (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A new product line that aims to make the upkeep of outdoor decking a thing of the past is available now at a Glendale construction supply company.

The product line, called TimberTech, is a low maintenance and environmentally sustainable deck board that is a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics that is installed over wooden joists providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to customers.

TimberTech deck boards offer a premium wood look aesthetic that is more durable and resilient to the elements than traditional wood decking. The core of TimberTech Pro and Edge boards are made with a mix of PVC and wood fibers and are capped with PVC. The PVC Cap is engineered to protect the board from mold mildew and rot.

City Lumber, a supply construction supply company located at 84-02 72nd Drive, recently began stocking the new TimberTech deck boards. City Lumber is a certified WBE enterprise that relocated to Glendale from Long Island City in September. It had been located on 31st Street in Long Island City for 25 years.

O’Neill Perez, operations manager at City Lumber, said that TimberTech deck boards transform outdoor decking areas.

“If you want to beautify your decking area this is the perfect product because you don’t have to worry about year-to-year resurfacing, refinishing or cleaning,” Perez said.

Perez said the bane of many homeowners — and business owners — who have traditional decking is the constant treatment of the wood since it is exposed to the unforgiving weather all year round. The wood can often rot, decay and chip, he said.

He said that TimberTech deck boards provide an easy solution to the problem.

“TimberTech eliminates all that extra work and costs. The material is low maintenance and is backed by warranties of 25, 30, and 50 years depending on the collection of decking.”

Perez said that the TimberTech line also gives outdoor decking areas a cleaner and timeless look compared to traditional wooden boards.

There are three different products under the TimberTech line – TimberTech Azek, TimberTech Pro, and TimberTech Edge – all of which are available at City Lumber.

TimberTech Azek, Perez said, is the flagship line in the product range and is a full PVC product. Capped on all four sides, the product is backed by a 50 year fade and stain warranty. There are 11 different TimberTech Azek finishes including English walnut, weathered teak, dark hickory and French white oak.

TimberTech Pro and TimberTech Edge are composite decking boards made with a combination of recycled wood fibers and recycled plastic, Perez said. They are available in a wide variety of colors and finishes.

All three lines of decking are available in a groove profile, which allows the product to be installed with hidden fasteners. Exposed nails can be a common, and sometimes dangerous, feature of traditional wooden decks, he said.

The TimberTech Pro boards are capped on all sides and come with a 30-year “fade and stain” guarantee. There are 15 different finishes available including dark roast, whitewash cedar, ashwood, pecan and rustic elm, he said.

Meanwhile, the TimberTech Edge line is capped on three sides and comes with a 25-year “fade and stain” guarantee, Perez said. There are four finishes available: maritime gray, dark teak, coconut husk, sea salt gray and dark cocoa. The base is uncapped.

City Lumber began stocking TimberTech boards around two months ago and Perez said the product line has been selling well. He said summer is almost upon us and many people are getting ready to use their decks again and are looking at using TimberTech boards.

“The feedback has been very good and there have been no complaints,” Perez said.

Perez said that the TimberTech line can be used on many outdoor spaces including on everyday decks, terraces, balconies, rooftop areas around pools and along boardwalks. He said it can also be put down on steps and used on banisters.

Jason Spodek, co-owner of City Lumber, said City Lumber offers a range of accessories to enhance the look of the decking such as lighting, raiser boards and railing options. Fastener systems and screws are also supplied by City Lumber, he said.

Spodek said that customers can call into the company’s on-site showroom to view the different finishes. Customers can also get free samples shipped to their front door by enquiring via the company’s website.

City Lumber workers, Spodek said, are ready to help customers through their planning process and advise them on what product will best suit their needs.

The company will deliver all TimberTech decking boards to its customers, he said.

“We deliver the materials with a personalized service,” Spodek said. “There is no order too big or too small and we deliver it all.”

City Lumber is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

A Timbertech Pro sample (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

