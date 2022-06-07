ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Inflation driving up food prices at the grocery store — how much everything costs

By Nabil Remadna
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhE3W_0g32cade00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People are paying more for the food they buy at the grocery store as prices continue to rise.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the consumer price index for all urban consumers increased 8.3% year-over-year ending in April 2022. Over that period, prices for food at home increased 10.8%, the largest 12-month percentage increase since November 1980.

Has inflation finally peaked?

Prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 14.3% from April 2021 to April 2022, the largest 12-month percentage increase since a 19.5% increase in May 1979.

Prices for other major grocery store food groups also rose over the past year, with increases ranging from 7.8% for fruits and vegetables to 11% for other food at home.

“When you see the price of energy go up, you are going to see the price of a lot of things go up,” said Mark Welch, grain marketing economist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “That applies at the grocery store, at the restaurant. Food prices are very sensitive to the price of energy so it is an effort of a lot of these factors that have contributed to creating the type of situation we are in today.”

One factor in rising prices is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is a major producer of crops like wheat and, at this time, exports are at a standstill.

“In the near term, the shortage that we are seeing that is driving higher prices in the grain market… it is a man-made shortage,” said Welch. “It is not weather. It is not drought in the western United States. It is Russia invading Ukraine and that is what brought us to this higher level of grain prices that we are seeing. So if you look [to] resolution it would be some kind of ceasefire or resolution to the conflict over there.”

Consumers are seeing the rising prices across the board from higher airfare to pricier stops at the pump. For a gallon of regular gas, Texans are paying on average about $4.50 as of Monday, which is below the national average.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Energy, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KXAN

Volunteer With Meals On Wheels Central Texas This Summer

Summer is here and if you’re looking for ways to volunteer with your friends or family, consider adopting a weekly route or sign up as a substitute during the summer months with Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Denise Jimenez, who is the director of volunteer services at Meals On...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Scorching weekend ahead for Austin, other parts of Texas — Is ERCOT ready?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin and other major Texas cities bracing for another scorching weekend of triple-digit heat, KXAN checked in with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to see if the state’s electric grid operator is ready. “ERCOT continues to project sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time,” read a statement […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas remains the deadliest state for Latino workers

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — For over a decade, Texas has been the deadliest state for Latino workers, according to a press release from the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). J.R. Gonzales, TAMACC executive vice-chair, says that the group is planning an awareness campaign and hope to see legislative action when the […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Grocery#Food Drink#Russian
KXAN

Texas nonprofit releases new maps showing ‘Child care deserts’ in state

AUSTIN, Texas (NEXSTAR)— According to the nonprofit “Children at Risk,” from March 2020 through September 2021, Texas has lost 21% of child care providers. Now, the group wants to shed light on child care deserts. Child care deserts are defined as when the number of children who are younger than six with working parents is […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas teachers union survey finds school employees don’t want to be armed

The Texas American Federation of Teachers sent an online questionnaire to its 65,000 members, which include public school teachers, support personnel and higher education employees, a week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people — including 19 children — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Soon after the shooting, Texas Republicans said the solution could be arming teachers.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

March for Our Lives rallies at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, a March For Our Lives rally was held at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The rally began at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building. Organizers for the event said it was a rally and not a march. Minimal impacts were expected for traffic in the area; […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy