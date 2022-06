The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 30, 3:41 p.m.: Police received a complaint about a solicitor in the area of Holt Street and Bridgham Avenue. The man was going door to door trying to sell Mass Pro Steel Coating, but he had not followed proper protocols to check in with the City Clerk’s Office or the Police. When officers spoke with him they found that there was a warrant for his arrest from Waltham District Court for traffic offenses. Geno Harrison, 20, of Waltham, was arrested on the warrant.

