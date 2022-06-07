ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: Golf World Reacts

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dustin Johnson is not going to be playing on the PGA Tour moving forward. Johnson has decided to only play the LIV golf events and majors. He's also ineligible to...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
golfmagic.com

SIX more PGA Tour players expected to join LIV Golf after Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was officially confirmed as a new LIV Golf player today, and it would appear six more notable PGA Tour names could be joining him. According to multiple reports during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational London event at Centurion Club today, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson and Jason Kokrak are on the cusp of adding their names to the growing list.
GOLF
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dell, Sonya Curry Rumors

Last year, Dell and Sonya Curry, the parents of Warriors star Steph Curry, got divorced after several decades of marriage. At the time of the divorce, there were reportedly cheating allegations made by both parties. Steph spoke out on his parents' divorce, admitting that it was challenging for him as a son.
NBA
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Ryder Cup#Presidents Cup#Liv#American
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods made headlines this week, when Forbes announced that the legendary golfer had reached billionaire status. Woods, the 15-time major champion, has made a lot of money, both on and off the golf course. The legendary golfer's billionaire accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that he had...
NFL
Golf Digest

Here is the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London

It’s been the foundation of nearly everything written, spoken and otherwise uttered about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The idea from its inception is that these tournaments would be limited-field, 54-hole, no-cut events but, most importantly, that they would be contested for massive prize money payouts. On Saturday at The Centurion Club outside of London, that will come to fruition for the first time when a winner of the inaugural tournament emerges and is awarded the largest payday in pro golf history—$4 million.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez's wife in EPIC RANT about him leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Pat Perez's wife Ashley Perez gave the game away earlier today that her husband was leaving the PGA Tour after many years on the circuit to join LIV Golf - and things have quickly escalated this afternoon judging by her social media. It would appear Ashley received a number of...
GOLF
The Spun

Gary Player Is Speaking Out: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golf star Gary Player is among those speaking out in favor of the LIV Golf Tour. While the new LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi money, has faced some serious criticism in the United States, there are others who are speaking out in support of it. Player, one of...
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Another PGA Tour Star Was Apparently Featured In Leaked LIV Golf Video

On Thursday, the controversial LIV Tour posted a promotional video for their new invitational series. The video briefly featured two golfers who have not yet publicly announced their intentions to play on the Saudi-backed tour: Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff. Several big-name golfers like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia,...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday's Phil Mickelson Photo

Phil Mickelson is getting set to play in his first major of 2022. Mickelson is on the grounds at The Country Club at Brookline (which is where the U.S. Open will be taking place) as he makes his final preparations. He's coming off his first LIV event in London after...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour breaks silence on LIV Golf rebels' Scottish Open status

The DP World Tour says it is undecided on the fate of the LIV Golf rebels' status at the Genesis Scottish Open. The circuit, formerly known as the European Tour, has stayed silent through the LIV Golf drama but the PGA Tour finally took action yesterday afternoon. They are in...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy