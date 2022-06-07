Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: Golf World Reacts
Dustin Johnson is not going to be playing on the PGA Tour moving forward. Johnson has decided to only play the LIV golf events and majors. He's also ineligible to...thespun.com
Dustin Johnson is not going to be playing on the PGA Tour moving forward. Johnson has decided to only play the LIV golf events and majors. He's also ineligible to...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0