ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit city manager steps down, will take same position in Kansas

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GibK2_0g32bQnT00

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s city manager is stepping down after seven years of work.

Lori Curtis Luther announced her resignation Monday. She and her family are moving to Overland Park, Kan., where she will be the city manager. Luther served as Overland Park’s assistant city manager from 2000 to 2005.

“When I look back at my time here in Beloit, I am thrilled with all that has been accomplished,” Luther said. “These accomplishments and their corresponding fond memories will stay with me always.”

Luther praised the work done to improve the Beloit Police Department, expand the Gateway Business Park and build ABC Supply Stadium, which ensured that minor league baseball would stay in Beloit.

“We are saddened to leave such an amazing, welcoming, and diverse community,” Luther said. “Beloit has been a wonderful home for our children and we will certainly miss you all!”

Luther’s last day in her current position will be August 5.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Safety Saturday returns to Capitol Square after pandemic hiatus

MADISON, Wis. — After a pandemic-forced hiatus, Safety Saturday finally returned to Capitol Square for the first time in two years. The free, family event gave residents a chance to tour an ambulance and fire truck and watch a variety of safety demonstrations. Firefighters showed how they use the “Jaws of Life” in an emergency situation. “It’s really good to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers issues 56 new pardons, raising record total to 554

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers, who has pardoned more Wisconsinites than any governor in contemporary state history, added to the ever-growing list again on Friday with a fresh round of pardons consisting mostly of low-level drug offenses. In addition to the low-level drug offenses, some of those pardoned had been convicted of minor thefts, leading law enforcement on high-speed...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beloit#Kansas#Stepping Down#Minor League Baseball#Business Park#Abc Supply Stadium#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Top apprentices face off in contest in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Steamfitters Local 601 hosted an apprentice contest Thursday to find the best steamfitters in the Midwest. The top Wisconsin apprentices showed off their skills against apprentices from 10 other states in the steamfitting, HVAC, welding, plumbing and sprinkler fitting categories. District winners will compete in the international competition in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in August. COPYRIGHT 2022...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tourism rebounding in Dane County, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — New data finds tourism is rebounding in Dane County, but remains short of pre-pandemic levels. Tourism spending in the county last year is up 34% from 2020, according to new state data released on Wednesday. While spending isn’t expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023, the rise is still encouraging to Dane County businesses. President of Downtown...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha teacher resignations, retirements: Parent concern grows

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The school year is wrapping up, but many teachers in Waukesha will not be back next fall. Now, some parents are worried about the dozens of resignations. With children in Waukesha elementary, middle, and high schools, Becky Gilligan knows how important education is at every level. "Teaching...
97ZOK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy