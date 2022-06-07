Beloit city manager steps down, will take same position in Kansas

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s city manager is stepping down after seven years of work.

Lori Curtis Luther announced her resignation Monday. She and her family are moving to Overland Park, Kan., where she will be the city manager. Luther served as Overland Park’s assistant city manager from 2000 to 2005.

“When I look back at my time here in Beloit, I am thrilled with all that has been accomplished,” Luther said. “These accomplishments and their corresponding fond memories will stay with me always.”

Luther praised the work done to improve the Beloit Police Department, expand the Gateway Business Park and build ABC Supply Stadium, which ensured that minor league baseball would stay in Beloit.

“We are saddened to leave such an amazing, welcoming, and diverse community,” Luther said. “Beloit has been a wonderful home for our children and we will certainly miss you all!”

Luther’s last day in her current position will be August 5.

