Heavy rain causes flooding in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As heavy thunderstorms continue to move through central Oklahoma, the National Weather Service is warning drivers to be cautious on the roads.
A flash flood warning has been issued for the following counties:
- McClain
- Pontotoc
- Coal
- Garvin
- Canadian
- Cleveland
- Oklahoma
- Grady
- Caddo.
Officials say radar indicates that several inches of rain have already fallen, which is causing small creeks and streams to flood.
It is also causing an issue for drivers on local roadways.
If you have to be out on the roads, make sure you don't drive into flood waters.
