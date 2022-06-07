ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Baby formula out-of-stock rates climb across the U.S.

 5 days ago

It may take weeks before caregivers and parents get relief from...

Cindy Harper
5d ago

Any normal president would provide for their own country first, others would then follow. We haven't had a president who blatantly goes against American way of life - until NOW. Citizens with working brains are highly upset and should be. Others will have much more regret when they finally wake up

Biden is dazed & confused
5d ago

Just go to the border for some formula … the illegals first … Americans last president Biden

deseret.com

New omicron variants are spreading across the U.S.

New omicron subvariants are spreading rapidly in the United States, worrying experts about the degree of transmissibility amid the ongoing pandemic. Driving the news: The latest estimates compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the two variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — account for 13% of all new cases in the U.S. in the first week of June. Per The Hill, this is a 7.5% increase from the last week of May.
The Independent

Eating two portions of fish per week 'linked to malignant melanoma'

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a study suggests.The NHS recommends that people should eat at least two portions of fish per week, including one of oily fish, with a portion weighing around 140g.But now researchers in the US have warned that this amount may be putting people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.Other experts said fish was an important healthy food and there was no need to stop eating it.In the new research, experts from Brown University found that people whose typical...
The Independent

Tick that makes you allergic to meat is spreading across US

A tick that causes people to become allergic to meat is spreading across the United States, according to a report, with cases in places such as New York and New Jersey.Known as the Lone Star tick for the single white dot on the back of females, the arachnid is known to transmit a molecule (called alpha-gal) normally found in mammals they have fed on to people they bite.That infection causes a person's immune system to attack the alpha-gal molecules found in non-primate mammals such as cows and pigs, despite the meat being safe.In some circumstances, an allergic reaction can...
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
contagionlive.com

"Long COVID" May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or "long COVID," had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
Medical News Today

Plant compound effective against lung cancer in laboratory setting

Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the world, with 1.8 million people dying from the condition in 2020. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) found a plant compound to be effective at stopping the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting.
WebMD

Jif Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Other Products

June 10, 2022 -- More than a dozen products using Jif peanut butter have been recalled in recent weeks due to a salmonella outbreak. The FDA has created a page to track the recalled products, including this week's most recent additions — a ready-to-eat protein snack and peanut butter cup ice cream.
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Rebound After Paxlovid Tests the "Test and Treat" Plan for Pandemic

Rebound in COVID-19 symptoms, retesting positive for SARS-CoV-2, and recurring infectivity after Paxlovid treatment mars "test and treat." Reports of a "rebound" in COVID-19 symptoms and retesting positive for SARS-CoV-2 after testing negative with Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, NM/R) treatment have marred the experience of the "test and treat" initiative. While the intervention continues to protect at-risk individuals with mild symptoms from severe illness, these reports prompted a health advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
TODAY.com

More cases of mystery hepatitis in kids: Possible cause, symptoms, prevention

The outbreak of mysterious hepatitis cases among kids, first identified in April, is still ongoing. And investigators are now monitoring hundreds of cases in the U.S. and globally. Health officials in the U.S. are looking into 274 potential cases of hepatitis in children, according to new data from the Centers...
The Associated Press

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

After surgery, some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy, according to two studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which cancer patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One new study used a...
CNET

Best Multivitamins for Men for 2022

Every person needs a healthy intake of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, K and F, iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc. And chances are, you're not getting enough of them from your diet alone. That's why you should start taking multivitamins, which are used to supplement your diet and make sure you're getting all the proper nutrients your body needs.
CBS News

Scientists warn of poisonous air if Utah's Great Salt Lake dries up

There's a potential climate catastrophe forming in Utah's Great Salt Lake. It has shrunk to a third of its original size, and scientists warn if it continues to dry up, it may expose heavy metals in the lakebed that could become airborne. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas speaks with Westminster College biology professor Bonnie Baxter about what is causing the lake to shrink.
CBS News

CBS News

