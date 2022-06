The Monmouth Buchannan Center and the Monmouth Rotary Club are partnering to once again bring the annual pork chop barbeque back to the downtown square this summer. On Tuesday, June 14th starting at 4:30 pork chop dinners will be served at the Pattee Plaza. Drive up is available and with restrictions being lifted, seating at the Pattee Plaza will be allowed. Buchannan Center Director and Monmouth Rotary Club member, Kristyne Gilbert shares how the donations raised from the event are used within the local community:

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO