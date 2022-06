The Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico Teachers Association recently wrapped up contract negotiations with the PLT #3 School Board. Talks began in February and wrapped up the end of May with the groups meeting alternating Tuesdays. Board members James Melton and Susan Gillespie along with District Superintendent, Heidi Lensing represented the district at the bargaining table with the union team led by teacher, Dawn Huffstutler.

