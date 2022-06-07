ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Greatest Little-Leaguer Ever,” Dies At 75

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 5 days ago

The man widely considered “The Greatest Little-Leaguer Who Ever Lived” has died. Art “Pinky” Deras, who led...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Renovo area Ride for a Cure “best one yet”

RENOVO, PA – Riders and organizers alike agree, Saturday’s 13th annual Ride for a Cure was a spectacular hit. The 50-mile ATV trek through the northcentral Pennsylvania woodlands is a joint venture of the Bucktail Medical Center Relay for Life team and the Central Mountain ATV Association team.
RENOVO, PA
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in East Stroudsburg

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher. Americans looking for a reprieve at the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Baseball#Sports#Hamtramck
NorthcentralPA.com

Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos. On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came...
NorthcentralPA.com

Jersey Shore business set to close at the beginning of July

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A local Jersey Shore butcher, Erv's Meat Market, is set to close after July 2. The business announced the closure in a post on Facebook June 6, where they also said the owners were looking to sell. The business will maintain normal hours of operation through July 2. All gift cards must also be used by that date. ...
NorthcentralPA.com

Lady Lions’ Kelly Mazzante named to Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

Williamsport, Pa. — Penn State women's basketball all-time great Kelly Mazzante (2000-04) is one of 11 new inductees to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday. Mazzante will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 30, at a banquet in Reading. Mazzante is the Big Ten's No. 3 all-time leading scorer (male or female) with 2,919 points. A three-time Kodak/WBCA and USBWA First-Team All-American,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WBRE

Hit and run crash in Monroe County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a driver after a hit and run crash, that injured a woman in Monroe County. According to law enforcement, on Saturday night, around 8:10, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling east on Frable Drive as a 2008 BMW X5 was traveling south on Weir Moutain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Montoursville student takes home first state journalism award in school history

Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville Area High School junior Katelyn Hunsberger, the daughter of Jackie Kaiser-Rist, was awarded the State Journalism Champion in the Newspaper Photography category of the Student Journalism Competition for the Pennsylvania School Press Association (PSPA). This makes her the first ever journalist from Montoursville to take first place in the state competition. Katelyn competed against other student photojournalists from across the commonwealth at Pennsylvania State University, University...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
wpsu.org

Take Note: Opponents of a casino proposed for the Nittany Mall in Centre County on why they're trying to stop it

In Pennsylvania casinos are a major industry generating tens of millions and revenues for the companies and taxes for the state and townships and cities where they're run. One of those casinos could be built in the Nittany Mall in Centre County if it gets approval from the state board that oversees the industry. But the project has opponents who are speaking out against the proposed casino.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Threat Of Rabies

Twenty-Two Pennsylvania counties have reported an increase in rabies virus cases. Monroe County and several surrounding counties have seen reported cases of rabies. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) contagion map, the infected animal in Monroe County is foxes.
FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy