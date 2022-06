ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases in Georgia have hit 2 million since the pandemic started in March 2020 - with nearly 32,000 people having died. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, new cases in the Peach state are up about 20% from last week, and our 14-day weekly average is up 25%. Georgia's case data only accounts for PCR or Rapid (antigen) testing, as the state does not collect data from at-home COVID tests.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO