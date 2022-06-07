ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury man arrested in March shooting

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this year. On March 11, 2022, officers responded to the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive for a...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
WBOC

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Officer Involved Shooting in Pittsville

PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville says police arrested Austin Davidson in connection to a police-involved shooting in Pittsville. Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says Davidson will be questioned in reference to the shooting. The shooting happened late Sunday evening at the Talbot Apartments on Gumboro road. Increased police activity is...
PITTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

First Responders Remove Body From Water In Northeast Baltimore Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said. First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.  Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said. Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting

A shooting in Wilmington early Saturday morning critically injured a 37-year-old man. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of East 10th Street at about 1:45 a.m., city police said. No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Wicomico Sheriff's Officer Shot (DEVELOPING)

A sheriff's office in Wicomico County was apparently shot in the head Sunday, June 11, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The gunman purportedly fled after shooting the officer on Gumboro Road at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

Untraceable Firearm Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Newark, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on gun charges. Authorities stated that on June 2 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of 10th and Pine Streets. Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 200 block of East 14th Street and observed the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ira Price, fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Following a brief area search, Price was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WDEL 1150AM

Two flown from Middletown area wreck with serious injuries

Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a multiple vehicle crash north of Summit on Saturday night, June 11, 2022. Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company, New Castle County paramedics, and Delaware State Police were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to Summit Bridge Road and Bethel Church Road for a reported collision with entrapment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fisher
shoredailynews.com

Murder trial of New Church woman continued

The murder trial of a 41-year-old New Church woman accused of killing her uncle was continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a month because the defendant has been in the hospital. The bench trial for Kimiko Tenallie Dickerson, of Bishop Road, was set for July 7. She was indicted...
NEW CHURCH, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime#Flamingo Drive#Tidalhealth
WMDT.com

Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing man

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 38-year-old Benjamin Gaughan was reported missing Sunday evening, after making statements that were concerning for his health and safety. Gaughan is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has...
DOVER, DE
shoredailynews.com

Five indicted in Accomack for violence

Indictments handed down by an Acccomack Grand Jury this week accuse five men of committing violent crimes. Twenty-three-year-old Jaylon Calvin Harmon, also known as Jaylon Kellam, of Cemetery Road in Belle Haven, was indicted on counts of malicious bodily injury of Kaitlyn Pipplin, attempted first-degree murder of Pipplin, abuse and neglect of a child, unlawfully shooting during the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of Officer J.S. Rose of the Onley Police Department, and attempting to disarm Rose. The incidents occurred Dec. 3.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 2 at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Safe Street Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of New Castle Avenue. Police made contact with the operator, 50-year-old Peter Gaddis. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 3.8 grams of marijuana. Police also found the vehicle to be unregistered, and learned that Gaddis had an outstanding capias for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy