King Of Prussia, PA

King Of Prussia District To Host Block Party Benefitting Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

 5 days ago

Image via King of Prussia District

King of Prussia District hosting King of Prussia Town Center benefitting Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia campus, which includes the Middleman Family Pavilion, CHOP’s Specialty Care & Surgery Center, and CHOP’s Urgent Care

They aim to celebrate a successful KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP (April 4-10), families are invited to a day of fun and fundraising for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia Campus. King of Prussia Town Center will shut down Main Street for an epic Block Party for CHOP featuring:

  • Wandering characters
  • Inflatable carnival games
  • Fire truck & service vehicles
  • Face painting & crafts
  • Children’s Book Author Nahjee Grant
  • Photo op with Charming Garlands
  • Caricaturist
  • Adoptable animals
  • Music & Dance performances
  • Check presentation (3:30) 

The Block Party is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Raffle tickets benefitting CHOP will also be sold to win a grand prize of gift cards and products from KOP Town Center retailers and restaurants valued at over $1,500.

At 3:30 PM, representatives from KOP restaurants, retailers and other generous businesses will present a donation check to CHOP representing funds raised during KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP.

Produced by King of Prussia District and presented by SERVPRO of King of Prussia, KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP was April 4-10 and benefitted Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia campus. For a press release with full details including participating restaurants and retailers, click here.

It will be held on June 12, 1-4 PM; check presentation at 3:30 PM at the King of Prussia Town Center – in the green space and on Main Street.

(Event will be canceled if weather is bad)

SPONSORS: KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP is presented by SERVPRO of King of Prussia, and
supported by Platinum Sponsors IBEW Local 98, The George Apartments and Westover Companies; Gold Sponsors Crave Montco, Monto Makers and Unruh Turner Burke & Frees; and In-Kind Sponsors Conlin’s Print, King of Prussia Mall and King of Prussia Town Center.

King of Prussia District is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, special services organization. King of Prussia District engages public and private partners to collaboratively improve the economic environment in King of Prussia by making it more vibrant, attractive and prosperous.

MONTCO.Today

Dino & Dragon Stroll Coming To Oaks Expo Center June 11 & 12

A Jurassic walk-thru experience among life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with an initiative to help stomp out hunger on June 11-12 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is returning to Philadelphia. This is the only North American...
OAKS, PA
MONTCO.Today

Author of ‘What Killed Downtown?’ Considers Future Possibilities for Norristown on Its 210th Birthday

Image of proposed Norristown building via MM Partners, LRK Inc., Philadelphia Business Journal. As Norristown is celebrating its 210th birthday, Michael Tolle, the author of What Killed Downtown?: Norristown, Pennsylvania, from Main Street to the Malls, looks at the town’s past to share advice about its future, writes Gordon Glantz for The Times Herald.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

New Seafood and Steak-Focused Restaurant Now Open in Conshohocken

The former owner of Center City’s Pinefish recently opened the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, reports Noah Zucker for the Philly Voice. The new steak and seafood-focused restaurant is the brainchild of Peter Dissin, with the menu offering crab cakes, salmon with parmesan cream, and tuna with fioe gras, as well as filet mignon, new York strip steak, and tomahawk chops with the bone-in.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Owner Frances Foti of Ardmore’s County Line Pharmacy, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
ARDMORE, PA
