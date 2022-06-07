King Of Prussia District To Host Block Party Benefitting Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

Image via King of Prussia District

King of Prussia District hosting King of Prussia Town Center benefitting Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia campus, which includes the Middleman Family Pavilion, CHOP’s Specialty Care & Surgery Center, and CHOP’s Urgent Care

They aim to celebrate a successful KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP (April 4-10), families are invited to a day of fun and fundraising for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia Campus. King of Prussia Town Center will shut down Main Street for an epic Block Party for CHOP featuring:

Wandering characters

Inflatable carnival games

Fire truck & service vehicles

Face painting & crafts

Children’s Book Author Nahjee Grant

Photo op with Charming Garlands

Caricaturist

Adoptable animals

Music & Dance performances

Check presentation (3:30)

The Block Party is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 per person. Raffle tickets benefitting CHOP will also be sold to win a grand prize of gift cards and products from KOP Town Center retailers and restaurants valued at over $1,500.



At 3:30 PM, representatives from KOP restaurants, retailers and other generous businesses will present a donation check to CHOP representing funds raised during KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP.

Produced by King of Prussia District and presented by SERVPRO of King of Prussia, KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP was April 4-10 and benefitted Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s King of Prussia campus. For a press release with full details including participating restaurants and retailers, click here.



It will be held on June 12, 1-4 PM; check presentation at 3:30 PM at the King of Prussia Town Center – in the green space and on Main Street.

(Event will be canceled if weather is bad)

SPONSORS: KOP Restaurant Week and KOP Shops for CHOP is presented by SERVPRO of King of Prussia, and

supported by Platinum Sponsors IBEW Local 98, The George Apartments and Westover Companies; Gold Sponsors Crave Montco, Monto Makers and Unruh Turner Burke & Frees; and In-Kind Sponsors Conlin’s Print, King of Prussia Mall and King of Prussia Town Center.



King of Prussia District is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, special services organization. King of Prussia District engages public and private partners to collaboratively improve the economic environment in King of Prussia by making it more vibrant, attractive and prosperous.