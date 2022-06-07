Baystate Health reports 84 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 84 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 64 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

On Monday, Baystate Health reported 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 in the critical care unit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.