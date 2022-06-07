Baystate Health reports 84 COVID-19 patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 84 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.Positive COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts schools
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 64 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed
On Monday, Baystate Health reported 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 in the critical care unit.
