Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 84 COVID-19 patients

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 84 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts schools

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 64 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

On Monday, Baystate Health reported 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 in the critical care unit.

