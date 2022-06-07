ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Academy Sports + Outdoors Shares Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc ASO reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.1% year-on-year to $1.47 billion, beating the consensus of $1.45 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.73 beat the analyst consensus of $1.41. The gross margin contracted 20 basis points Y/Y to 35.5%, and the gross profit fell...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Sports Outdoors#Fy22#Eps#Cfo
