Louisiana one of four states given federal funding for internet expansion

AVONDALE, La. — It has been eleven years to the day since Greg Berthelot first hoisted the Louisiana Amateur Championship trophy. He won the 92nd Louisiana Amateur Championship at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette when he was 22 years old. Now 33, Berthelot has proven once again that he is the best amateur golfer in Louisiana, taking home the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship at TPC Louisiana. Berthelot carded rounds of 72-68-69-70 to finish at nine-under par 279 and win by one shot over Charlie Flynn of Alexandria (72-72-65-71). This is the third year in a row that a four-round total of 9-under par 279 has been the winning score. Berthelot, a native of Baton Rouge, finished runner-up in this championship last year at Squire Creek Country Club, so this victory after such a close call in 2021 is especially sweet.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO