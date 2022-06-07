ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana one of four states given federal funding for internet expansion

By WDSU Digital Team
 5 days ago

La. — Louisiana is one of four states to receive funding for broadband internet expansion.

Black Enterprise

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Greg Berthelot Wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Golf Championship

AVONDALE, La. — It has been eleven years to the day since Greg Berthelot first hoisted the Louisiana Amateur Championship trophy. He won the 92nd Louisiana Amateur Championship at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette when he was 22 years old. Now 33, Berthelot has proven once again that he is the best amateur golfer in Louisiana, taking home the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship at TPC Louisiana. Berthelot carded rounds of 72-68-69-70 to finish at nine-under par 279 and win by one shot over Charlie Flynn of Alexandria (72-72-65-71). This is the third year in a row that a four-round total of 9-under par 279 has been the winning score. Berthelot, a native of Baton Rouge, finished runner-up in this championship last year at Squire Creek Country Club, so this victory after such a close call in 2021 is especially sweet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

If You Have a Generator, A New Louisiana Law Could Save Your Life

With the 2022 hurricane upon us, a lot of local residents are thinking about storm preparation. Naturally, that means that folks who don't already have a generator are most likely considering one to ensure that they'll be ready if the power goes out for an extended amount of time. While having a generator may ease some worries, they can be extremely dangerous. To that end, a new bill working its way through the state's legislature could make the prospect of an emergency power source much safer.
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Offers Clarification on New License Requirement for Roadside Crabbing

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Offers Clarification on New License Requirement for Roadside Crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported a high volume of inquiries about the new license requirement for roadside crabbing, and has responded by providing more information about the changes. Prior to June...
LOUISIANA STATE

