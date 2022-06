Life has come full circle for this lad. In 2001, when I first walked into the large meeting room of the Culpeper County Library, I wasn’t sure what to expect. At the urging of former Culpeper Mayor and Human Services Director Calvin “Chip” Coleman, I made a career jump from sports editor and feature writer to Culpeper Parks and Recreation coordinator for a senior citizen-focused group named the Silver Club. Over two decades later, I have evolved from a young father and gonzo journalist into a slightly calmer man that will soon join the seniors club he has grown to cherish.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO