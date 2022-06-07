ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed suspect robs Happy Shopper store in Hampton

By Brian Reese
 5 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Happy Shopper store in Hampton was robbed Monday night by a man with a gun, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, at N Seldendale Drive and Doolittle Road.

Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance video with a gun, fled on foot after getting money and other items.

The suspect was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with “ORIGINAL” on the front, brown boots, a white beanie style hat and clear gloves.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

