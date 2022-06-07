Armed suspect robs Happy Shopper store in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Happy Shopper store in Hampton was robbed Monday night by a man with a gun, police say.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, at N Seldendale Drive and Doolittle Road.
Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance video with a gun, fled on foot after getting money and other items.
The suspect was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with “ORIGINAL” on the front, brown boots, a white beanie style hat and clear gloves.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 2